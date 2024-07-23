Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Staveley’s departure from Newcastle United have been officially confirmed via a Companies House update.

Documents shared on Companies House on Monday confirmed the ‘Termination of a Director Appointment’ of Amanda Staveley which took place on July 12, 2024. 5% of her 5.7% stake has been absorbed by majority owners the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund while the remaining 0.7% has gone to RB Sports & Media.

PIF’s stake now stands at 85% and RB Sports & Media’s is 15%. Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales stated the decision for Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi to leave the club was a ‘mutual’ one. “This was an ownership decision jointly, a mutual decision,” Eales told The Gazette. “I think business opportunities, for Amanda and Mehrdad moving forward in terms of pursuing some other business ventures which I’m excited to see because they are very motivated. They’re a force of nature so I’m excited to see what they do next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirmation of Amanda Staveley's departure | Companies House NUFC

Staveley and Ghodoussi’s next business venture could be investing in another Premier League club. According to Bloomberg, Staveley has targeted Tottenham Hotspur as a potential investment opportunity. Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners have reportedly raised £500million to invest in football with a number of clubs being looked at.

While it is unclear who Staveley’s backers are, she remains well-connected in the Gulf region having played a key role in Newcastle’s takeover in October 2021 and also a part in Manchester City’s takeover in 2008.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Staveley has held initial discussions to purchase a minority stake in Spurs with Rothschild & Co.