Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall admitted he was ‘relieved’ to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent this summer.

The £28million transfer was made official on July 1 as Newcastle triggered the obligation to buy clause in Hall’s loan. It made the 19-year-old The Magpies’ record transfer for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana in 2002.

Hall initially had to endure a frustrating start to his loan spell at Newcastle as he was limited to just four starts between August and April before getting a run of matches toward the end of the season. He ended the campaign with 11 starts in all competitions with a further 11 appearances from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall scored twice for Newcastle away at Manchester United in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win and 3-2 defeat in the Premier League.

While at Adidas Headquarters in Germany, Hall reflected on making his loan move permanent and signing a long-term deal at St James’ Park.

“I'm obviously very happy,” he told the club website. “It felt like a long period over the summer where I had to wait before it was officially announced. I think it was the first of July, I knew it was on that day so I was just waiting for the announcement and as soon as that happened I was relived and I am very, very happy to be here.

“I just think with how the season panned out last year, I think especially towards the back end of it, I was playing a lot of minutes and really, really enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an amazing group of players and staff and the whole atmosphere around the club is amazing and it's a club that is on the up.”

There were previously question marks over whether Hall’s loan would be made permanent as head coach Eddie Howe cast doubt over a potential future transfer when Hall was out of favour.

“It wasn't the start that I wanted but as it progressed, I just kept my head down, kept working hard with the coaches and had the support from them and the players,” Hall added. “Then when my opportunity came towards the back end of the season, I managed to take it and get a good run in the team - hopefully I can continue that into the new season.

“I think especially the defensive side of my game has improved massively. I still think I can improve it a lot more but that comes with more coaching, age and games. If I can continue to work on the defensive side and continue to tighten up on things technically as well, that's my aim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe later confirmed that he expected Hall to sign permanently in a deal that was eventually made official at the start of the month. After an encouraging end to the season which saw him named Newcastle’s player of the month for May 2024, Hall is hoping to kick on in 2024-25.

“It's definitely an important season for us,” he continued. “We know we have the talent to be in the league position we want to be in which is obviously as high as possible and the Champions League spots.