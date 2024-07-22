Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Premier League stars could step into the shoes of a former Magpies winger.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur stars are reportedly being lined up to replace former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin at Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al Ahli.

The enigmatic Frenchman became a popular figure with the St James Park faithful after joining the Magpies in a £15m deal from Ligue 1 club Nice during the summer of 2019. Saint-Maximin’s pace and trickery meant he became a rare source of positivity throughout what was a difficult time for the Magpies as they successive bottom half finishes in the Premier League under former manager Steve Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Eddie Howe as Bruce’s successor saw Saint-Maximin continue to feature prominently as the former Bournemouth boss guided United away from the relegation zone during his first six months in charge at St James Park before leading the Magpies to a surprise fourth placed finish and a place in the Champions League during his first full season on Tyneside. Yet Newcastle’s preparations for a return to European football’s elite were hampered by Saint-Maximin’s departure to Al Ahli - although the reported £23m fee enabled the Magpies to make a move for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes.

Saint-Maximin scored four goals and provided ten assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Pro League club but his stay in the gulf state could now be limited to just one season after he linked up with Jose Mourinho by agreeing a season-long loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbache.

In an emotional Instagram post following the move to Istanbul, the French winger said: “Last season wasn’t easy, but we pushed through, and I’m happy that we managed to secure third place in the league. Overall, I enjoyed being with exceptional teammates. Seriously, I made brothers for life in this team! I am truly grateful for the experience and your warm support. I wish I could have given you more. With proper pre-season training, I wanted to offer so much more, but next season, my story will be written elsewhere as I am going on loan for a year to a new club. “Thank you for all your messages! I wish you all the best. Until we meet again.”

Reports in Saudi Arabia have now claimed Al Ahli have shortlisted two Premier League stars to replace Saint-Maximin and help them challenge for the Pro League title after they ended last season 31 points adrift of eventual champions Al-Hilal. Saudi outlet Al Riyadia have suggested Spurs forward Richarlison and Arsenal’s four-time Premier League winger Gabriel Jesus have ‘entered the list of options’ to replace Saint-Maximin and coach Matthias Jaisle is ‘assessing the feasibility of signing a player before giving his technical approval.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richarlison, who was tentatively linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this summer, has already suggested he would not entertain a move to Saudi Arabia as he said: “I left my vacation and came to work to come back better ahead of next season. Regarding what’s been said in the media in the last few days, it’s fake news. I will NOT leave England ahead of next season.”