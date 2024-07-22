Amanda Staveley £34m settlement confirmed after Newcastle United departure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda Staveley has settled £34million in loans after her departure from Newcastle United was confirmed earlier this month.

Staveley’s 5.7% stake in Newcastle will be absorbed by remaining co-owners the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media. Staveley’s Cantervale Limited acquired a 10% stake in Newcastle following the club’s takeover in October 2021 with PIF taking an 80% stake and and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media the remaining 10%.

Staveley’s stake was later reduced to 6% and then 5.7% with Reuben’s share increasing to 14.3%. The shares are now 85% to PIF and 15% to RB Sports & Media.

The ownership change comes after the club’s latest accounts confirmed that £1.2million had been loaned to the 51-year-old. A £600,000 interest-free loan was made in November 2022 for legal fees which remained outstanding at the end of June 2023. A further £659,056 was then loaned on 31 August 2023.

Senior club sources stated that the loans would be repaid in full.

2022 accounts confirmed Staveley’s Cantervale Limited owned over £34million to RB Sports & Media which has now been settled following her exit from Newcastle.

Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire explained the Companies House update by stating: “Cantervale Ltd, the company owned by Amanda Staveley through which she invested in Newcastle, settles five loans from RB [on July 18]. Cantervale owed RB over £34m per the 2022 accounts.”

It was also suggested by Maguire that RB Sports & Media loaned Staveley the funds to purchase an initial 10% stake in Newcastle in 2021.

Following her departure from Newcastle with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Staveley has been linked with another investment in Premier League football. According to Bloomberg, Staveley has targeted Tottenham Hotspur as a potential investment opportunity.