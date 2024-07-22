Former Leeds United hero weighs up move for Newcastle United midfielder
The former Arsenal man returned from the Adidas HQ with the rest of the Magpies’ squad this weekend, having continued his recovery from a long-term Achilles issue, which plagued his campaign last season.
And while it remains uncertain he will start the season for Eddie Howe, with the player still yet to return to action with the main group, Willock is in the sights of a country he qualifies to play for through his parents, Montserrat.
The Caribbean nation, a British overseas territory, are managed by former Newcastle midfielder Lee Bowyer, and their current captain is Lyle Taylor, formerly of Nottingham Forest.
The nation is targeting a qualifying spot at a major tournament in the next few years and are on a recruitment drive for players in England with nation heritage, with Willock - and his brothers Chris, of Cardiff City, and Matty, at Salford City - are in the country’s eyeline.
Brother Matty already has two international caps for the nation.
Willock, it’s understood, however, is keeping his options open at present, with his full focus on returning to club action with the Magpies his priority.
It is also thought the player, still just 24, is wanting to remain open-minded on the prospect of committing his international future to Montserrat, with an England call-up still entirely possible, if he returns to Newcastle fit and ready for the 2024/25 Premier League season.
