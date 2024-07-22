Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad for a deal worth upwards of £50million.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It comes a year after Diaby joined Villa for a club-record fee from Bayern Leverkusen. Newcastle United were long-term admirers of the winger from his time in the Bundesliga and held talks regarding a potential signing but were unable to strike a deal.

Villa swooped in and Diaby made an instant, scoring on his Premier League debut at Newcastle last August, albeit in a 5-1 defeat at St James’ Park. The Frenchman ended the 2023-24 campaign with 10 goals and nine assists in 54 appearances in all competitions as Villa finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Despite a positive season, Diaby is on the move again this summer, having agreed a five-year deal with Al Ittihad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad, here we go! Deal verbally agreed with Aston Villa for €60m [£50.55million] package, add-ons included. “Diaby has agreed on a year deal and now waiting for paperworks to review then sign.”

Al Ittihad, like Newcastle, are majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The Jeddah-based club, whom The Magpies played in a friendly in January 2022, finished fifth in the Saudi Pro League during the 2023-24 campaign.

Diaby’s arrival would add to the club’s high-profile contingent of French players with N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema joining last summer. Al Ittihad have recently appointed former France and Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc in charge.