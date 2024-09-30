Amanda Staveley ‘serious’ about Tottenham Hotspur bid following Newcastle United exit
Staveley and Ghodoussi left Newcastle United during the summer after spending almost three years as co-owners of the club following the takeover in October 2021. The pair were a regular feature at St James’ Park during their time at the club and bid an emotional farewell on social media when their departures were confirmed.
However, a report from the Mirror has suggested that the pair could return to football by purchasing a stake in Tottenham Hotspur. They report that Staveley is ‘serious’ about a return to the sport and that they could buy some of Joe Lewis’ shares in the club.
Speaking about her departure from St James’ Park to the Athletic, Staveley hinted that she could make a return to football alongside her husband, stating: “Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football.
“Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.”
Amid speculation surrounding a potential interest in Spurs, Ghodoussi was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he watched Chelsea defeat Brighton 4-2 from the director’s box alongside Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali, sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as well as club legend Frank Lampard. Spurs, meanwhile, defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday and currently sit 8th in the Premier League table, just a point and place below the Magpies.
