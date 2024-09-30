Amanda Staveley ‘serious’ about Tottenham Hotspur bid following Newcastle United exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi could be set for a surprise return to football.

Staveley and Ghodoussi left Newcastle United during the summer after spending almost three years as co-owners of the club following the takeover in October 2021. The pair were a regular feature at St James’ Park during their time at the club and bid an emotional farewell on social media when their departures were confirmed.

However, a report from the Mirror has suggested that the pair could return to football by purchasing a stake in Tottenham Hotspur. They report that Staveley is ‘serious’ about a return to the sport and that they could buy some of Joe Lewis’ shares in the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking about her departure from St James’ Park to the Athletic, Staveley hinted that she could make a return to football alongside her husband, stating: “Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football.

“Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.”

Amid speculation surrounding a potential interest in Spurs, Ghodoussi was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he watched Chelsea defeat Brighton 4-2 from the director’s box alongside Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali, sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as well as club legend Frank Lampard. Spurs, meanwhile, defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday and currently sit 8th in the Premier League table, just a point and place below the Magpies.