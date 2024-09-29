Anthony Gordon drops major update on Newcastle United contract talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon has dropped a big hint over his future at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United had Gordon to thank for earning them a point against Manchester City on Saturday as the former Everton man won and then converted a second half penalty to secure his side a 1-1 draw. Gordon was also the subject of a pre-match flag and banner display as the teams entered the field on Saturday with the winger and club locked in contract talks.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating summer away with England and was linked with a move to Liverpool as Newcastle United searched for ways to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The fear of losing Gordon, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign in front of goal last term, would have worried supporters, however, they were able to keep hold of him and with a new contract in the offing, there is hope that he can continue to have a big role to play in the coming seasons.

Speaking to Premier League Productions following Saturday’s game, Gordon dropped a big hint about the status of the talks between himself and the club over a new deal, saying: “I don’t need any persuading to stay here.

“I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time. It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!”

With Alexander Isak sidelined having suffered a broken toe and Callum Wilson still absent through injury, Gordon was deployed as a striker against the Citizens and it could be a role he takes up again next weekend when they travel to Goodison Park to face his former employers.