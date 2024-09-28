Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Eddie Howe and Newcastle United for their approach during their draw at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United earned a point in a feisty encounter at St James’ Park against the reigning champions with Anthony Gordon’s penalty in the second period enough to secure a point. As always, the match between Newcastle and Manchester City was a hard fought encounter with both sides playing at full intensity throughout.

As Jarred Gillett closed time on the match, Guardiola and Eddie Howe embraced on the sidelines as the pair shared the spoils. Asked what they were talking about after the full-time whistle, Guardiola said: “I said to him how I admire him and for the way they approached the game, in high-pressing, so direct. They have a lot of legs with [Jacob] Murphy, [Anthony] Gordon, [Harvey] Barnes - we controlled them really, really well in the most part of the game, especially when we play so, so high. Bruno [Guimaraes], and Joelinton, the physicality, [Sandro] Tonali, and after the central defenders so high. It's such a difficult team.

“Newcastle last season struggled a little bit for just one reason; a lot of injuries. Otherwise that team competes really well.

Speaking specifically about Howe, Guardiola continued: “A manager for many years, a lot of times, and never creates a problem in press conferences, always polite for opponents, like we try to do as a Club. I admit that we would like to win, we draw, they deserve it as well, and we both take the point…”

Howe’s side fell behind in the first half when Josko Gvardiola tucked home an effort past Nick Pope to put the visitors ahead. However, the Magpies responded and were deservedly level when Gordon won and converted a penalty midway through the second half.

After being soundly defeated by Fulham last time out, the point against City was a brilliant response for Howe’s side who host AFC Wimbledon in a hastily rearranged Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night. They then travel to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche’s Everton next Saturday.