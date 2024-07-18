Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda Staveley is reportedly targeting another Premier League club, less than a week after her departure from Newcastle United was confirmed.

A Newcastle club statement confirmed that Staveley would be stepping down as co-owner of the club with her 5.7% stake going to remaining co-owners the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales stated it was a ‘mutual decision’ for Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi to leave the club.

“This was an ownership decision jointly, a mutual decision,” Eales told The Gazette. “I think business opportunities, for Amanda and Mehrdad moving forward in terms of pursuing some other business ventures which I’m excited to see because they are very motivated. They’re a force of nature so I’m excited to see what they do next.”

But their next business venture could be investing in another Premier League club. According to Bloomberg, Staveley has targeted Tottenham Hotspur as a potential investment opportunity. Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners have reportedly raised £500million to invest in football with a number of clubs being looked at. While it is unclear who Staveley’s backers are, she remains well-connected in the Gulf region having played a key role in Newcastle’s takeover in October 2021 and also a part in Manchester City’s takeover in 2008.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Staveley has held initial discussions to purchase a minority stake in Spurs with Rothschild & Co.

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have also been listed as a potential target.

Spurs two places ahead of Newcastle in fifth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Europa League having missed out on European qualification the season prior.

Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi. | Getty Images

While Spurs are considered a ‘big six’ club, they are the only side in the big six not to have won the Premier League title with their last top division success coming in 1961. Newcastle have been looking to bridge the gap on Spurs on and off the pitch since the takeover with Eales highlighting there is still a lot of ground to make up.

“Turnover from £140million [in 2021] to £180million [in 2022] to £250million [in 2023], this past financial year will be north of £300million so that’s over 30% compound annual growth which is a phenomenal rate but we’re still behind the big six so we know that if we’re going to be competing and punching above our weight, how we use our resources is really important.

“As we all know as a club, Newcastle United over the last 10 to 15 years has not done a very good job in trading players, and that's one of the ways that you can give yourself more headroom to spend.

“That's something that probably was reflected since the takeover, the fact that if you compare us to some of the big six, without getting too specific, I think we averaged in the last three-year cycle – so you can ignore this current season that we've just finished – we had about £12million of profit on disposal over that three-year cycle.

“I think the top six was £156million, so that puts it into context – and even the other 13, it was north of £60million. We are in a world where ultimately there's that ability to, if you're moving players, it does give you more headroom."

Spurs is valued at around £3billion with it’s North London location and new state-of-the-art stadium. The club are majority-owned by ENIC Sports Inc., who hold an 86.58% stake. ENIC is majority owned by Joe Lewis’ family with a 70.12% stake with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and his family owning the remaining 29.88%.