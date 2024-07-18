Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will face stiff competition from across the Premier League and Europe for Lille striker Jonathan David.

Newcastle are understood to have shortlisted the Canada international as a potential striker option this summer. While Eddie Howe is keen to keep hold of both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, both have been subject to transfer interest.

Senior sources at Newcastle are adamant Isak will remain at the club but there is less certainty over Wilson’s future as he is now into the final year of his contract at the club.

Like Wilson, David is into the final 12 months of his current contract at Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 club with a decision to make regarding his future. In order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, the French side may listen to offers this summer given the interest in the player.

According to Sky Sports, Lille have received ‘numerous offers’ with some clubs considering a pre-contract agreement in January that would allow them to sign David on a free transfer. Italian side AS Roma are the latest club to be linked with the 24-year-old.

In addition to Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the forward, who could be sold for around £25million this summer due to his contract situation. David has scored 84 goals in 183 matches for Lille over the last four seasons, including 26 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

The striker is relaxed about his situation this summer but has admitted he is open to exploring new opportunities.

On his Strikers Corner Podcast with Cyle Larin, David said: “There’s always a lot of noise. But I’m still here. I’m still at Lille.

“From there [after the Copa America], we’ll see if I end up going back to Lille for pre-season, or if I’m somewhere else, I don’t know.

“Things are obviously moving slow. I think things are going at the right pace.

“Obviously, I think everyone sees there’s a lot of clubs interested. Right now I’m still waiting for an offer to be put on the table to Lille.

“Then after, I’ll have to make a choice and make the right choice, whether it’s to leave, or to stay or what team do I pick, really.”

David is a former team-mate of current Newcastle defender Sven Botman with the duo winning Ligue 1 together with Lille during the 2020-21 season. Botman is currently out recovering from an ACL injury but has since returned to light work on the grass.