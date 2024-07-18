'Here we go' - Man Utd set for £78m transfer spend after agreeing Newcastle United deal
18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro is set to join Man United on a five year deal after completing the first part of his medical. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is worth £42million but could rise to in excess of £50million including add-ons.
Romano tweeted: “Leny Yoro to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place after first part of medical completed.
“More tests to follow then he’s ready to sign five year deal valid until June 2029. Lille and Man United have all documents set for deal worth €50m [£42million] plus several add-ons.” “It follows Manchester United’s £36.54million deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. The 23-year-old has a £33.6million release clause in his contract but Ashworth opted to pay a higher fee in order to amortise it over a three-year period to help with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
Ashworth officially joined Man United at the start of the month after a compensation deal was agreed with Newcastle United to release him from his contract and period of gardening leave. And the 53-year-old has got straight to work by striking two deals worth in excess of £78million.
Discussing Zirkzee’s arrival, Ashworth told the Manchester United club website: “Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer. We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.
"Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.
"Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff. We look forward to seeing Joshua thrive at Old Trafford over the coming years.”
Following Ashworth’s departure, Newcastle appointed Paul Mitchell as the club’s new sporting director. Mitchell was previously targeted for a role at Manchester United last season but turned it down before being named as Ashworth’s replacement at St James’ Park.
