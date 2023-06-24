A new expansion plan for St James' Park has been floated amid unprecedented demand for tickets.

The club's owners are looking to extend the Gallowgate End of the 52,305-capacity stadium after buying back land at Strawberry Place from developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St James' Park, sold out all last season, is hemmed in on one side by the Grade 1-listed Leazes Terrace. This restricted the size of the East Stand, which was built in the early 1970s.

However, The Times report that a new East Stand "is now under serious discussion".

It is claimed that "advancements in engineering and architecture" mean an expanded new stand with more glasswork, meaning it would not block out light to Leazes Terrace, could be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, along with an expanded Gallowagate End, could increase the capacity to around 62,000, according to the report.

St James' Park fan zone

Meanwhile, Darren Eales, United's chief executive officer, revealed this month that new front-of-shirt sponsor Sela will work with the club to create a fan zone at Strawberry Place.