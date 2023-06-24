Ambitious Newcastle United stadium expansion plan floated – potential capacity 'revealed'
Newcastle United owners are considering a new way to increase St James' Park's capacity, according to a report.
A new expansion plan for St James' Park has been floated amid unprecedented demand for tickets.
The club's owners are looking to extend the Gallowgate End of the 52,305-capacity stadium after buying back land at Strawberry Place from developers.
Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi wants the stadium's capacity to be increased to at least 60,000.
St James' Park, sold out all last season, is hemmed in on one side by the Grade 1-listed Leazes Terrace. This restricted the size of the East Stand, which was built in the early 1970s.
However, The Times report that a new East Stand "is now under serious discussion".
It is claimed that "advancements in engineering and architecture" mean an expanded new stand with more glasswork, meaning it would not block out light to Leazes Terrace, could be built.
This, along with an expanded Gallowagate End, could increase the capacity to around 62,000, according to the report.
St James' Park fan zone
Meanwhile, Darren Eales, United's chief executive officer, revealed this month that new front-of-shirt sponsor Sela will work with the club to create a fan zone at Strawberry Place.
Eales said: "We'll work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St James' Park."