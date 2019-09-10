Andy Carroll's Newcastle United first-team return latest – will the striker be fit to face former club Liverpool?
The Newcastle United return of Andy Carroll has reportedly been put back – with the striker now likely to miss the trip to former club Liverpool.
According to the Daily Mail, Carroll’s return is not thought to be imminent, with a return against Leicester City at the end of the month seen as more realistic.
Carroll underwent ankle surgery back in April – and has been working all summer with physios to get back up and running.
It has been hoped he’d be ready to restart his United career at the Anfield club, who signed him for a then British record £35million in 2011.
The Mail report states: “There has been no setback during his rehab - he had surgery in April - but he will have to prove his fitness in full training before he is considered for a place on the bench.”
Carroll was signed on transfer deadline day having been released by West Ham United at the end of last season. Earlier this month, head coach Steve Bruce said the player’s return would not be rushed – although he did say the 30-year-old was having a big impact on the training pitches.
He said: “You can already see players attracted to him. He is the local hero and he knows what it means to play for the club.
“When I brought him here I asked him, ‘Can you be the elder statesman for me? Can you help me with the strikers?’. And we had a striker meeting and he was right in there giving his opinion."