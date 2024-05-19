Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Ange Postecoglou has responded to Kieran Trippier’s comments regarding the upcoming friendly in Australia.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has suggested he would not have taken his players to Australia had they been in Newcastle United’s position.

After playing their 51st and final game of an injury-hit season, Newcastle will travel to Australia to play two more matches this coming week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22 before facing an A-League All Stars side on May 24 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

It was a trip described as ‘not ideal’ by Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

“For me as a player it’s not really ideal,” Trippier said. “It’s not like it’s Benidorm around the corner, it’s 25 hours away.

“There’s no excuses or anything, I understand why the club are doing it and we’ve just got to get on with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier.

The quote was put to Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of the trip, prompting an initially amusing response from the Australian.

“What’s [Benidorm]?” Postecoglou initially questioned before admitting he would not have gone on the trip if Spurs were in Newcastle’s situation.

“We discussed that earlier and our situation is probably a little bit different from Newcastle,” he added. “They've had a European season, Champions League, it's been a big season, we haven't and it's no secret that part of this is yes exposure but revenue for us.

“I'm pretty certain that I wouldn't have allowed it to happen if we had been in Europe this year and had a bigger game schedule, we would have said no to it and I don't think the club would have expected us to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we're in Europe next season I don't think you'll be seeing this happen, I don't think it's ideal. I think each situation is unique and for us on the back of our season to play one more game two days after the end of the season, there's substance to it for us.