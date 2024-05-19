'Certain' - Ange Postecoglou responds to Kieran Trippier with Newcastle United Champions League claim
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has suggested he would not have taken his players to Australia had they been in Newcastle United’s position.
After playing their 51st and final game of an injury-hit season, Newcastle will travel to Australia to play two more matches this coming week.
The Magpies face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22 before facing an A-League All Stars side on May 24 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
It was a trip described as ‘not ideal’ by Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.
“For me as a player it’s not really ideal,” Trippier said. “It’s not like it’s Benidorm around the corner, it’s 25 hours away.
“There’s no excuses or anything, I understand why the club are doing it and we’ve just got to get on with it.”
The quote was put to Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of the trip, prompting an initially amusing response from the Australian.
“What’s [Benidorm]?” Postecoglou initially questioned before admitting he would not have gone on the trip if Spurs were in Newcastle’s situation.
“We discussed that earlier and our situation is probably a little bit different from Newcastle,” he added. “They've had a European season, Champions League, it's been a big season, we haven't and it's no secret that part of this is yes exposure but revenue for us.
“I'm pretty certain that I wouldn't have allowed it to happen if we had been in Europe this year and had a bigger game schedule, we would have said no to it and I don't think the club would have expected us to go.
“If we're in Europe next season I don't think you'll be seeing this happen, I don't think it's ideal. I think each situation is unique and for us on the back of our season to play one more game two days after the end of the season, there's substance to it for us.
“We had a discussion with the playing group really early on about it and they understood why we're doing it and we made a commitment to go and that's what's going to happen.”
