Anthony Elanga returned to the Newcastle United starting line-up against Barcelona - but will he keep his place in the side for the trip to Bournemouth?

Anthony Elanga made his Champions League bow for Newcastle United against Barcelona on Thursday night.

Elanga returned to Newcastle’s starting line-up after being benched for the previous two matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

The 23-year-old came into the side on the right wing in place of Jacob Murphy, who has been nursing an Achilles issue.

Despite setting up two of Newcastle’s best chances in the first half, Elanga was unable to come away from the match with an assist as Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes failed to convert. Elanga was later replaced by Murphy, who grabbed his second assist in as many games for Gordon’s late consolation.

The match ended 2-1 in Barcelona’s favour after Marcus Rashford’s second-half brace.

While Elanga is yet to contribute for Newcastle in terms of goals or assists, his first-half display in particular against Barcelona was his strongest showing for the club since his £55million summer transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Now head coach Eddie Howe faces a decision whether to keep him in his side to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe delivers Anthony Elanga verdict after Champions League defeat

Howe believes there is a lot more to come from Elanga having seen positive glimpses of his pace and delivery on Thursday night.

“I thought he did well [against Barcelona],” Howe admitted. “He was an absolute threat in the game. He's put in one lovely cross for Anthony Gordon to earn that chance early in the game.

“You could see his strengths – his pace, direct running, defensively and off the ball, he was fine. He's acclimatising to that role that we ask him to do, so I'm very pleased with him.

“I think he's going to be a very, very useful player for us this season. Certainly, I think he's made an impressive start. I think there's a lot more to come.

Eddie Howe guarantees Anthony Elanga minutes amid busy fixture schedule

While Elanga is the big-money new summer signing, Murphy is the tried and tested winger in Howe’s system.

Murphy already has two assists to his name this season, having contributed nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions in the previous campaign.

But with at least 21 games coming up between now and the end of the year, Howe is confident both players will see plenty of minutes on the pitch despite competing for the same starting spot.

“I think they both understand, especially in a week like this week – and that's copy and repeat until Christmas for us, there's going to be enough football for both players,” Howe admitted.

“The big thing for me is whoever enters the pitch, whoever we decide to play, you want them at their best physical condition to execute what we ask them to do. We play an intense style, so the players if they are not playing need to be ready to come on and impact.

“I was pleased with the subs, and that will be absolutely crucial as we go through the season.”