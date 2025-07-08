Anthony Elanga is set to complete a move to Newcastle United this week after a £55million bid was accepted by Nottingham Forest.

Elanga has agreed a five-year deal at St James’ Park with Newcastle United set to land one of their top summer transfer targets.

The Magpies first tried to sign Elanga last summer but were unable to strike a deal with Forest. Despite the Trentside club being reluctant sellers this summer, an agreement was reached which represents a record sale for Forest and Newcastle’s second most expensive signing behind Alexander Isak.

Elanga is Newcastle’s second summer signing after the free transfer of Antonio Cordero, but the first major addition to Eddie Howe’s first team ahead of the new Premier League season.

Anthony Elanga NUFC medical booked

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who initially broke the news of Newcastle’s transfer bid last week before providing a ‘here we go’ update on Monday evening, has reported a medical is booked for Elanga.

He posted on X: “Newcastle have already booked medical tests for Anthony Elanga. It’s all done and agreed as exclusively revealed last night.”

Newcastle’s first team squad returned for pre-season training on Monday. Meanwhile, Elanga trained on his own in Portugal having been granted extra time off by Nottingham Forest due to his time away on international duty with Sweden.

But Elanga is unlikely to return to Forest for pre-season training at all now Newcastle have progressed with the transfer.

Anthony Elanga set to be NUFC’s second most expensive signing

Forest are very reluctant sellers of Elanga after the winger scored six and assisted 12 goals for the club last season. The 23-year-old has had two strong campaigns at the City Ground since his £15million move from Manchester United in 2023.

Since then, he has scored 11 goals and assisted 21 in 82 appearances for Forest.

The Swedish international’s pace and creativity has made him among the top targets for Eddie Howe over the past year.

As such, making Elanga Newcastle’s second most expensive signing behind his compatriot Alexander Isak has been justified by Newcastle.

Manchester United are set to make around £6million from the deal due to a 15% sell-on clause.

Anthony Elanga’s Newcastle United links

Elanga’s arrival at Newcastle will be welcomed by his international teammates Isak and Emil Krafth. The 23-year-old should fit in quickly at Newcastle having previously called Isak about a potential move to the club, which failed to materialise at the time.

The winger also has a good friendship with Newcastle’s Danish forward William Osula. The pair recently recorded a Tiktok video together as they danced and shook hands, further fuelling the transfer speculation among supporters. But in this instance, the speculation has transpired into reality with a deal set to be finalised this week.