Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game to claim another win for Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park.

Newcastle United beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday evening - here are five talking points from the match.

Eddie Howe names unchanged Newcastle United XI

For the third game in a week, Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle United starting line-up with the hope of a repeat performance. The Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 at St James' Park last weekend before being cruelly denied a famous Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain due to a controversial late penalty.

The injury situation has left Howe with little choice other than to name the line-up he has done in each of the last three games. 11 players were unavailable for the match due to injury and suspension with the likes of Lewis Miley starting his fourth straight game for The Magpies at just 17-years-old and Tino Livramento slotting in at left-back once again.

The only minor boost Howe received was Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie returning as substitutes to provide some senior options after naming a very youthful bench at Parc des Princes. Fortunately, the Newcastle boss didn't really need to call upon his substitutes to secure another positive result.

Lewis Miley made his fourth consecutive start for Newcastle United.

Tino Livramento is the real deal for Newcastle United

Before his recent run of starts in the side, Tino Livramento was limited to impressive one-off appearances for Newcastle. The 21-year-old was named man of the match in the Carabao Cup wins over Manchester City and Manchester United while also impressing against Borussia Dortmund in various positions.

But the last three matches have seen him slot in at left-back. Despite it being a slightly unnatural position for the right-footed former Southampton man, he has slotted in seamlessly in Dan Burn's absence.

His pace and attacking prowess have brought a new dynamism on both sides of the pitch for Newcastle with Kieran Trippier and Livramento both bombing up and down either flank. A £31million transfer from Championship side Southampton in the summer seemed to be a lot of money for a backup right-back while other areas of the team weren't bolstered.

But Livramento looks the real deal at both left-back and right-back for Newcastle and is yet to put a foot wrong since swapping red and white for black and white. At just 21-year-old, Newcastle have a future England international in the making.

On current form, an argument could be made that The Magpies simultaneously have the two best English right-backs and left-backs in Livramento and Trippier - given the pair's ability to play effectively on both sides of the back four.

The left-back position was one Newcastle needed to upgrade to maintain their progression in the Premier League. Lewis Hall was deemed a signing for the future at just 18-years-old when he joined on loan from Chelsea which will become permanent at the end of the season.

But Livramento is already showing he's the player for the here and now as well as the years to come.

Tino Livramento continues to impress for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United's star boy does it again

Newcastle's dominance failed to result in any goals in the first half as the sides went in at 0-0. Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak both came close in the opening 45-minutes as The Magpies put the visitors under serious pressure.

And that pressure finally saw them deservedly take the lead with a fluid attacking move involving Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Isak and Anthony Gordon. Trippier won the ball back as Man United attempted to play it out before Guimaraes and Isak exchanged possession to release the Newcastle right-back to set-up Gordon for a back post tap in.

It's Trippier's seventh assist of the Premier League season, no player has created more goals. And it was another simple finish for Gordon, who has found a real eye for goal at Newcastle this season.

The strike was his seventh in his last 14 Premier League appearances for the club, already equalling his overall goal tally during his time at Everton. For the fourth consecutive Premier League game at St James' Park, Gordon has found the net - becoming the first Newcastle player to achieve the feat since Yoan Gouffran in 2013.

Added to that, Gordon has played a direct role in setting-up five goals for Newcastle in the Premier League this season. He's certainly putting a strong case together to be considered for England's Euro 2024 squad.

Manchester United provide a late scare

For all of Newcastle's dominance in the game, they were still in for a nervous end as Manchester United pushed for an equaliser. The Red Devils even found the net as Antony's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire only for a late flag to rule the goal out for offside.

It was a scare for The Magpies, who then had to hang on for nine minutes of stoppage time. But they did so successfully to claim a third straight win against Man United for the first time since 1922.

Losing the Carabao Cup final to The Red Devils continues to sting, but 2-0, 3-0 and 1-0 wins since has been a perfect reaction from Howe's side.

More injury concerns with Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon withdrawn

In the closing stages of the game, Newcastle suffered yet another serious injury blow with Nick Pope forced off with a dislocated shoulder. He was replaced by Martin Dubravka for the closing stages.

Nick Pope goes down injured against Manchester United.

And it doesn't look good for the 31-year-old with Howe describing it as a 'strange' injury that came about through a straightforward dive from Pope. He is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines with no return date set as the club seeks a specialist opinion.

There was also some concern regarding Gordon after the goalscorer limped off in the closing stages of the match with a hip issue. "Fingers crossed it's nothing serious," Howe said after the game but didn't confirm whether the winger would be available for Newcastle's next match.