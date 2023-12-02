Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an encouraging injury update regarding Sven Botman's fitness, but was more blunt when it came to Harvey Barnes.

Both Botman and Barnes have not been seen in action since Newcastle's 8-0 win at Sheffield United back in September. Barnes started the match but was taken off early after suffering an injury in his foot while Botman scored in the match and appeared to get through it unscathed before suffering a knee injury.

Both injuries have been shrouded in uncertainty with Botman's knee issue initially thought to be a short-term issue while Barnes' foot injury was described as 'very bizarre' after the player went down under no contact. Surgery has been considered for both players but they are, as of yet, not set to undergo operations.

While Botman is yet to return to training with the first-team, he is continuing to work on his rehabilitation behind the scenes.

"He's not training with us at the moment, we're building him up very slowly with his load so we don't hit the knee with too much," Howe said. "He's had a knee injury obviously and at the moment he's reacting really well to the work that he's doing.

"We hope that continues. He's such a big player for us, we'd love to get him back."

As for Barnes, Howe said last month that he was hopeful of seeing the winger back in training soon after the November international break. But when asked about Barnes' fitness on Friday, Howe gave a short response.