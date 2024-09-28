'Never' - Anthony Gordon 'confirms' major Newcastle United decision after Eddie Howe tease & Liverpool talks
The 23-year-old winger signed a ‘long-term’ deal following his £45million arrival from Everton in January 2023 but has been in discussions regarding a new deal.
Gordon started up front for Newcastle and scored an important equalising goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
After the match, Gordon was asked about his contract situation and quickly expressed his commitment to the club.
"I don’t need any persuading to stay here,” he told Premier League Productions. “I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time. It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!”
Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window but a deal ultimately failed to materialise, risking leaving the player feeling unsettled. After a difficult start to the season individually, Gordon helped Newcastle pick up a hard-earned point against the Premier League champions with a man of the match display.
Before the game a Wor Flags display paid tribute to Gordon with flags reading ‘AG 10’ on show from the East Stand.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt the display had a positive impact on Gordon’s performance.
“Brilliant from Wor Flags, brilliant from everybody,” Howe admitted. “Anthony probably needed a bit of love today. Of course, it is difficult for me to love the players all the time, sometimes you have to give them the opposite in order to get the right responses but ultimately I think it is really important we love all our players and we allow them to enter the pitch in a great frame of mind knowing that they’re free to make the odd mistake and they’re playing in an environment where they feel protected and loved, and I think Anthony has got that through what he has done here.
“Again you could see his commitment and the crowd could see how much effort he was putting into the game, and that’s all we want to see, me included. Brilliant from supporters and a great response from Anthony.”
But when asked about Gordon’s new contract, Howe was less open than the player himself.
“I don’t know anything on that,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think we spoke about it being close on Friday and hopefully it gets even closer.”
