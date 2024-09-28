Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have issued a statement explaining Newcastle United’s penalty awarded against Manchester City.

Referee Jarred Gillett awarded Newcastle a penalty after Anthony Gordon went down inside the area under a challenge from Man City goalkeeper Ederson. Gordon stepped up and converted to make it 1-1 following Josko Gvardiol’s first-half opener.

And that’s how the match ended as Newcastle bounced from defeat against Fulham to put in a solid performance against the Premier League champions.

During the match, the Premier League Match Centre explained the decision to award Newcastle a penalty in the 55th minute of the match.

The Premier League Match Centre posted: “The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Gordon and issued a yellow card to Ederson, deeming that his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call and a yellow card to Ederson.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to X to admit that he didn’t think it should have been a penalty but VAR would not overturn Gillett’s on-field decision.

It was the seventh penalty Gordon has won in the Premier League since the start of last season for Newcastle. The 23-year-old was playing out of position in a central striker role in the absence of Alexander Isak.

His penalty was his second goal of the season and first at St James’ Park.

When asked about the penalty decision after the game, Man City head coach Pep Guardiola said: “I didn’t see it. I don’t know if Ederson touched Anthony Gordon but a penalty is a penalty, it is what it is.”