Newcastle United secured a point against Pep Guardiola’s side thanks to a second half penalty that was won by - and subsequently converted by - Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies bounced back from their defeat at Craven Cottage last weekend with a hard fought point against Manchester City. After falling behind in the first period, Newcastle rallied to get themselves a point with Gordon’s penalty proving enough for a draw.

It was a feisty encounter at times on Saturday with the decisive moment in the game coming from the spot. Ederson was adjudged to have brought Gordon down as he ran through on goal. Jarred Gillett had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, with VAR confirming the decision almost instantly.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

That was the 7th penalty Gordon had won for Newcastle United in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, however, despite the technology confirming Gillett’s onfield call, not everyone agreed with the decision to award a spot kick. Rather surprisingly, Alan Shearer was among those questioning the decision.

In reply to a post on X, Shearer wrote: ‘I didn’t think it was a pen. That ok?’

Gordon would step up calmly to slot it past the Brazilian before running to the corner flag to celebrate with his team and the fans. In doing so Gordon, who was at the centre of reported transfer interest from Liverpool during the summer and is in the middle of contract talks with the Magpies, kissed the Newcastle United badge as he celebrated his 15th goal for the club.