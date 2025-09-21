AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe is without several key players for the trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be without at least four key players for Sunday’s trip to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey are ruled out due to injury while Fabian Schar is ruled out for the next three games following a head injury picked up against Barcelona on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon will serve the final match of his three-game suspension against Bournemouth. The Newcastle winger missed the matches against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers but returned to the side and scored in the 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Red card suspensions in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions do not carry over to the Champions League.

Gordon will be available for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Bradford City and the upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

In addition to Gordon, Fabian Schar will be ruled out due to concussion rules, while Wissa and Ramsey’s absence makes it four players unavailable for Howe’s side. Kieran Trippier was withdrawn against Barcelona and is a doubt for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Premier League suspension rules

While Newcastle are feeling the effects of the Premier League’s suspension rules in Gordon’s absence, they fortunately have no other players at risk of suspension in the coming weeks.

In Newcastle’s opening four matches of the Premier League season, no player has received more than two bookings. Bruno Guimaraes has two yellow cards while Dan Burn, Joelinton and Nick Pope have all picked up one booking.

Premier League rules state that any player who accumulates five bookings inside the opening 19 Premier League matches must serve a one-match ban. So the aforementioned players must go 16 games without picking up four bookings, while the rest of the squad must avoid five bookings over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton, in particular, will be looking to avoid suspension having missed four matches due to yellow card suspensions over the past three seasons, more than any other player.

Newcastle’s 19th match of the league season is against Burnley on December 30, as things stand, though fixtures can be subject to change.

In addition, any player who accumulates 10 bookings inside the opening 32 matches must serve a two-match ban.

After the 10 booking, 32 game threshold is passed - any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban. To date, no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do bookings & bans impact the cup competitions?

As mentioned, domestic suspensions do not carry over into European competitions. But red card suspensions apply across all domestic cup competitions.

It’s the reason why Gordon ended up missing the Carabao Cup final and two Premier League matches following his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

But yellow card suspensions only apply to the competition in which they are received. So a player suspended for a match after picking up five bookings in the Premier League must serve that suspension in a league match.