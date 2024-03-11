Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night was made worse with an injury blow to Anthony Gordon.

The winger has been in fine form for Newcastle this season with 10 goals to his name. But he lasted just 36 minutes at Stamford Bridge before being forced off with a knee issue.

"He's in a bit of pain, it's unclear what the injury is," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette. "We're not sure what the diagnosis is with Anthony, he's got a knee problem. It's just a pain he felt come on so there was no moment or incident that it happened, it was just gradual.

"He's in a bit of pain so we fear it's not looking too good but it's very early days. That was obviously a huge moment in the game to lose him as well because he's been so good for us this year and so consistent in his performances so it's another psychological blow.

"It's unclear what the injury is which can always add a more negative feeling because we want clarity. Hopefully, we can give him that in the next couple of days and we can get him seen to. Of course, he'll be disappointed to go off."

The injury dashes Gordon's hopes of earning his first England call-up ahead of the upcoming international break while the defeat puts a dent into Newcastle's hopes of European qualification.

Nicolas Jackson put Chelsea in front before Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle in the first half. Cole Palmer restored The Blues' lead in the second half before substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1 with a fine individual effort.

Jacob Murphy scored a late consolation for The Magpies to make it 3-2.

And Howe was particularly frustrated with the goals his side conceded.

"Things went wrong with the goals we conceded for sure," Howe admitted. "We're really disappointed with the first once because we had started the game really well and Chelsea penned in but with the first attack they have we almost gift them the goal.

