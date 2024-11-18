Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon scored his first England goal in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Republic of Ireland in the Nations League at Wembley.

The Newcastle winger volleyed in Tino Livramento’s heavily deflected cross to double England’s lead in the second half after Harry Kane had broken the deadlock from the penalty spot. Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis completed the convincing win over Ireland, who finished the match with 10 men after Liam Scales’ second yellow card.

Following the match, Gordon shared an image of himself celebrating his goal on social media along with the caption: “Great moment to score my first goal at Wembley! Loved this camp with my brothers.”

The match also marked an England debut for Livramento while Lewis Hall was handed his first senior start after coming off the bench on Thursday. Hall responded to Gordon’s post by commenting: “What a player.”

Livramento wrote: “So, so, good.”

Gordon also responded to Livramento and Hall’s posts celebrating their first starts for England.

The 23-year-old told Livramento: “My boy.”

And to Hall, he said: “What a debut it was.”

It was the first time since 1997 that England had three Newcastle players starting a match. In 1997, The Magpies had Alan Shearer, Rob Lee, David Batty and Stuart Pearce all in the England set-up together. Shearer, Batty and Lee all started a 2-0 win over Georgia at Wembley Stadium in 1998 World Cup qualifying. Shearer and Teddy Sheringham scored for England.

During the international break, Newcastle’s non-international players have been in Saudi Arabia for some warm-weather training and fan engagement events. They return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Monday, September 25 (8pm kick-off).