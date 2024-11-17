Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly facing competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as they consider moves for a highly-rated La Liga duo.

The Magpies are already formulating their plans for the January transfer window and a striker and a winger are believed to be high on the agenda as speculation over Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron’s future at St James Park continues to make headlines. There is also believed to be a desire to add to Eddie Howe’s defensive ranks in the near future - although news that Sven Botman and club captain Jamaal Lascelles will return to contention in the new year has led to suggestions other areas will be prioritised in the winter window.

Caught Offside have reported the Magpies are considering a move for Celta Vigo winger Williot Swedberg, who is an international team-mate of United’s Swedish duo Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak. The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Galician outfit during the summer of 2022, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. Reports have claimed Newcastle have sent representatives to watch the versatile winger in action in recent weeks and he is not the only La Liga star said to be on the Magpies radar after Las Palmas’ 21-year-old attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro was also linked with a move to Tyneside. The five-times capped Spain Under-21 international has scored four goals in 13 La Liga appearances so far this season and is able to play in a central role or out wide.

However, the Magpies are far from the only Premier League clubs said to retain an interest in the highly-rated duo after the Caught Offside report suggested the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were also monitoring their progress. La Liga quartet Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Real Betis and Serie A duo Inter and Roma are also named as possible suitors.