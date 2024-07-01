Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Anderson has taken to social media to issue an emotional farewell message to Newcastle United.

Anderson progressed through Newcastle’s academy from age eight to go on and make 55 first-team appearances. Now the 21-year-old has joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal reported to be worth £35million.

The transfer represents a joint club-record sale by Newcastle after Andy Carroll’s move to Liverpool in 2011.

Following confirmation of the transfer, Anderson reflected on his time at Newcastle by posting a video highlighting his time at the club along with the caption: “It’s been a dream come true to represent my club for 14 years.

“Pulling that black and white shirt on at St James Park is a moment that will never be taken away from me. I would like to thank everyone involved with the club and all the Geordies that have supported me throughout my journey.

“I will always support the club and wish nothing but the best for everyone involved. As one door closes another one opens. Thank you @NUFC.”

Anthony Gordon, who Anderson assisted for his first Newcastle goal, took to Instagram to respond to the farewell message: “Gunna miss you lad 😔❤️.”

Anderson was a popular figure at St James’ Park and highly rated by head coach Eddie Howe. But the need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules put Newcastle in a difficult situation where they were forced to raise funds or risk a potential points deduction.