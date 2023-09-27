Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon has grabbed two goals and two assists in the opening six Premier League matches so far this season while also being named man of the match in Newcastle’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

“He’s had an outstanding start to the season,” Howe said. “What has pleased me most is his fitness levels and athleticism is really coming to the fore but he’s adding goals, end product, and assists which is great to see.

“All attacking players will be judged by that.”

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle for £45million from Everton in January - a record fee paid by the club for an Englishman - but he struggled to make an impact during his first half-season at St James’ Park. Gordon was limited to just four starts and didn’t complete a single 90 minutes with doubts over his fitness levels.

The player himself has since admitted to not being fit enough for the demands of playing in Howe’s Newcastle side when he first arrived.

“If you’re not fit enough, you can’t do certain things and that’s how I felt last year,” Gordon said earlier this month. “When I played some games last year, I didn’t feel fit enough to do the running off the ball and then contribute on the ball.

“In some games I’d do a lot of work off the ball, but then when we had the ball I couldn’t contribute. But when you’re fit, fitness breeds confidence.”

And a full pre-season after winning the European Championships with England Under-21s over the summer seems to have benefitted the winger massively.

The sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli over the summer and injury to Joe Willock gave Gordon the chance to make the left-wing position his own as Joelinton dropped back into midfield.

Gordon swapped to the No. 10 shirt vacated by Saint-Maximin and brought his positive pre-season form into the competitive campaign.

The only time he hasn’t started a league match for The Magpies this season arguably saw him put in his best performance as he came off the bench to grab a goal and an assist against Sheffield United.

All of a sudden, that £45million paid to Everton is starting to look like a bargain for one of the most exciting young Englishmen in the Premier League at the moment.

“I always say when we sign players that there needs to be patience,” Howe added. “As much as you want players to come in and be outstanding from minute one but that’s very rare.

“We had no doubt on Anthony’s quality but I think the pre-season did him really good as did the six months that he had with us before the break for the summer because he had a taste of what to expect and came back with a much greater understanding.

“For Anthony, he’s got such a high ceiling, I probably shouldn’t use the word ceiling but he’s got such a high ability and so much potential that we really feel he can push on.

“There’s so much more to work on and improve but the qualities are there for him to be an outstanding player at this level.”

Arguably the low-point of Gordon’s time at Newcastle so far came at Brentford as he was substituted on and then back off in the latter stages of the 2-1 win in West London. The youngster clashed with Howe as he made his way off the field after being substituted, throwing his arms up in the air as The Magpies’ boss attempted to talk to him.

Gordon since apologised to Howe for his actions and has now established himself as a key player in the Newcastle side this season.

Reflecting on the incident almost six-months on, Howe said: “It was one of those things that can happen. That’s his passion coming out, his desire to do well.

“He actually did do really well that day, and I’ve said that time and time again. He helped us turn that game around and get us three points.

“My substitution was more tactically related with very few seconds left in the game. I just think it’s all part and parcel on him growing, developing and learning.

“He has that fire in him and that helps, it has driven him to where he is in his career now, we don’t want to lose that.

“We’re seeing all the positive stuff from him on the pitch at the moment. We want to see more of it, he is an exciting player.”

After impressing during his final outing for England Under-21s over the summer and being named player of the tournament, Gordon’s international future now lies at senior level as he pushes for his first cap for his country.

Newcastle already have three established England internationals in their squad in Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson. And Gordon could be the next should he continue his current run of form.

The next international break takes place next month with England facing Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on October 13 before hosting Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on October 17.

While Howe can’t influence Gareth Southgate’s squad selection next month, the Magpies boss is ‘sure’ Gordon is on the England manager’s radar.

“I’m sure Gareth is aware of him and has been for a long time,” Howe told The Gazette. “All Anthony can do is keep performing like he has and keep his mentality as strong as it’s been. He’s been a joy to work with and he’s reaping the benefits.”

Howe added: “I haven’t spoken to him about England in any depth, more so his success in the summer leading his country to a tournament win.

“He is very passionate about his career, I see that every day, and if that [England] is at the forefront of his mind, then great. But I just want him to focus on maintaining his momentum and good form and the areas he has to improve.”