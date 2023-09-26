Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle host Man City at St James’ Park looking to start another Carabao Cup run. The Magpies reached the final of the competition last season only to lose 2-0 to Manchester United in the final.

The match will be Newcastle’s fourth in the space of 11 days. And with the likes of Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth already ruled out for the match plus a couple of unnamed fitness concerns, Howe will likely make a number of changes from the side that won 8-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we will use the squad,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “I say think because it’s not finalised in my brain what we’re going to do yet.

“We’re going to have to assess everybody physically first from the game we’ve just had because there’s a couple of players who have been carrying certain things so we’ll have to manage them.”

Right-back Tino Livramento and left-back Lewis Hall both came off the bench at Bramall Lane on Sunday. It was only Livramento’s second substitute appearance since his £30million move from Southampton in the summer while it was Hall’s debut after his loan move from Chelsea with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season.

Both players are still waiting to make their full debuts for the club with Howe teasing that there is a possibility of the pair being involved tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are both young players with rich potential but we need to be careful with both of them and manage them correctly so they give their best when they play,” Howe added. “Possibly, you will see them [v Manchester City].”

17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley could also make his first appearance of the new campaign after impressing during pre-season for The Magpies.