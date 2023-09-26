Eddie Howe teases £58m double Newcastle United change v Man City as 17-year-old in with ‘a chance’
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is preparing to make changes to his side for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Manchester City.
Newcastle host Man City at St James’ Park looking to start another Carabao Cup run. The Magpies reached the final of the competition last season only to lose 2-0 to Manchester United in the final.
The match will be Newcastle’s fourth in the space of 11 days. And with the likes of Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth already ruled out for the match plus a couple of unnamed fitness concerns, Howe will likely make a number of changes from the side that won 8-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday.
“I think we will use the squad,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “I say think because it’s not finalised in my brain what we’re going to do yet.
“We’re going to have to assess everybody physically first from the game we’ve just had because there’s a couple of players who have been carrying certain things so we’ll have to manage them.”
Right-back Tino Livramento and left-back Lewis Hall both came off the bench at Bramall Lane on Sunday. It was only Livramento’s second substitute appearance since his £30million move from Southampton in the summer while it was Hall’s debut after his loan move from Chelsea with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season.
Both players are still waiting to make their full debuts for the club with Howe teasing that there is a possibility of the pair being involved tomorrow.
“They are both young players with rich potential but we need to be careful with both of them and manage them correctly so they give their best when they play,” Howe added. “Possibly, you will see them [v Manchester City].”
17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley could also make his first appearance of the new campaign after impressing during pre-season for The Magpies.
“There’s a chance [Miley will feature],” said the Newcastle head coach. “As I say I haven’t got all the information I need before picking my squad yet, but he’s someone who has done really well.”