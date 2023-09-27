£100m Newcastle & Man Utd target ‘furious’ with deleted social media posts - could leave in January
Sought-after Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is considering taking legal action against the club following two social media posts published on official accounts.
Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Napoli last season and the club secured its first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona 33-years ago.
Following the striker’s missed penalty in a goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday, the club’s official TikTok account posted two videos poking fun at the player.
One video mocked the striker’s missed penalty and another allegedly from the club’s TikTok account featured crudely edited images calling the player ‘a coconut’. The term ‘coconut’ is considered a racial slur.
Both videos have since been deleted but it appears the damage has already been done with Osimhen left furious and his agent Robert Calenda suggesting legal action is being considered.
“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable,” Calenda said. “A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.
“We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor.”
The striker has since deleted all images of him wearing a Napoli shirt from his official Instagram account.
Osimehen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in world football over the past 12 months. Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the player and have been linked with a move but are not currently able to meet the valuation of the player which is understood to be in excess of £100million.
Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old along with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Although Napoli were able to keep hold of their top-scorer over the summer, the recent social media posts could see the player force his way out of the club in January.