Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Napoli last season and the club secured its first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona 33-years ago.

Following the striker’s missed penalty in a goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday, the club’s official TikTok account posted two videos poking fun at the player.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One video mocked the striker’s missed penalty and another allegedly from the club’s TikTok account featured crudely edited images calling the player ‘a coconut’. The term ‘coconut’ is considered a racial slur.

Both videos have since been deleted but it appears the damage has already been done with Osimhen left furious and his agent Robert Calenda suggesting legal action is being considered.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable,” Calenda said. “A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has since deleted all images of him wearing a Napoli shirt from his official Instagram account.

Osimehen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in world football over the past 12 months. Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the player and have been linked with a move but are not currently able to meet the valuation of the player which is understood to be in excess of £100million.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old along with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.