Anthony Gordon’s fitness for Newcastle United remains a topic of discussion following the win over Wolves.

Geordie Journos Liam Kennedy, Jordan Cronin and Dominic Scurr reflect on Newcastle United’s 2-1 comeback win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday with goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Aside from all the positives surrounding the result, one talking point to come from the latest episode was Anthony Gordon. The 23-year-old has started every match for Newcastle this season as well as playing twice for England during the international break despite playing just 45 minutes in pre-season and five minutes at Euro 2024 over the summer.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted last month that Gordon was still getting his fitness up to his best levels. But over a month into the campaign, there are still question marks over the winger.

Gordon ended the 2023-24 campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances. So far this season, Gordon has one goal in his first four league outings.

But he almost scored a goal of the season solo effort in the first half against Wolves before moving into a more central role in place of Alexander Isak. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes came on in the left-wing position and contributed for the third Premier League match running with a stunning match-winning strike from distance.

Reflecting on the match, Liam Kennedy said via Geordie Journos: “I wasn’t mad on Anthony Gordon in the first half. He nearly scored a brilliant goal but then, from that moment on, looked like his head dropped.

Anthony Gordon in action for England. | AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t want to dwell on it too much, just judging the player and I know he can influence games looking at the way he played for England but he still doesn’t look anywhere near fit. He’s still not quite there, [but] he is better.”

Jordan Cronin added: “This might be normal for any player but Anthony Gordon, when he’s doing sprints at the minute, it really drains him. About three or four points a game he’s like me at five-a-side when I do a sprint which is not a good thing!

“His hands are on his knees, crouched down, he’s knackered. He looks knackered but he didn’t last season so it’s a strange one but I actually thought he looked quite sharp in the first half.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Fulham on Saturday (3pm kick-off) where Howe faces a selection decision regarding his front three given Barnes’ early-season form on the left, a potential injury concern regarding Isak and Gordon still seemingly getting back up to speed.