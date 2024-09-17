‘On track’ - Eddie Howe provides major update on Newcastle United injury concern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has revealed that Lewis Miley’s recovery from a foot injury is ‘on track’.

Miley hasn’t featured at all this season and missed the club’s friendly games and Japan and Germany trips after injuring his foot before the squad returned for pre-season. Miley played a key role last season as Newcastle United suffered an injury crisis that plagued the entire squad.

Miley, who only turned 18 in May, made 26 appearances in all competitions last year, including three in the Champions League, and netted his first Premier League goal for the club during the win over Fulham in December. It was a real breakout season for Miley and hopes were high that he could build on that this campaign - but those have been tempered by his injury woes.

An initial timeframe had Miley potentially coming back to action at the end of this month or the beginning of October and Howe has revealed he remains on course for that. Speaking about the midfielder, Howe said: “He's doing well, he's back on the grass, it is great to see him with his boots on.

“The first time was last week. He's on track I'd say for the three months he was given initially, I don't see any big change from that.”

In Miley’s absence, Newcastle United remain unbeaten in all competitions but are sweating over the fitness of Alexander Isak after he left the field at Molineux on Sunday injured. Howe’s side were able to secure all three points without their talisman, however, thanks to strikes from Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar.