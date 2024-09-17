Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has teased his return from a lengthy injury absence.

Botman suffered two ACL injuries last season is currently recovering from a serious knee issue that required surgery back in March 2024. The defender was given a six to nine-month timescale for a return along with fellow defender Jamaal Lascelles.

Now six months have passed, the defender has started to tease his return to action on social media. Botman posted an image of himself wearing football boots along with the caption: “The time is coming.”

The 24-year-old is back in light training on the grass but is still thought to be months away from returning.

Earlier this month, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell provided an update on Botman’s injury, stating: “Sven comes back in December, another massive impact of quality.”

Eddie Howe also said on Botman’s recovery: "When you start to do more and you get the heartbeat going and you get the physical work started, you feel so much better about yourself.

“They're currently in slightly different stages, I'd say Sven's probably a little bit ahead of Jamaal just in terms of their rehabs, but both players committed to their work and doing great."

Botman being included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad list for the first half of the 2024-25 campaign also suggests there is some optimism that the defender will be back in action before the turn of the year. Lascelles has also been included in the list as he pushes for a return.

Botman joined Newcastle from Lille in 2022 for £35million and played a key role in his first season at the club as he was part of the best defence in the Premier League, making 36 appearances.