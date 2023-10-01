Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season in Newcastle’s 2-0 win against Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday, handing him a one-match suspension.

The winger was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away after referee Thomas Bramall had awarded Burnley a free-kick in the early stages of the match. Miguel Almiron scored the opening goal for Newcastle before Gordon won a penalty in the closing stages which was converted by Alexander Isak.

But with Harvey Barnes out injured and Joelinton a fresh concern with a hamstring, Howe’s options in the left-wing position are limited heading into the trip to the London Stadium.

“It’s an absolute killer for us because we need everyone and Anthony has been in great form,” Howe said following the Burnley match.

Gordon has contributed two goals and four assists for Newcastle in his opening seven Premier League matches this season. While Howe has been delighted with the player’s performances, he couldn’t hide his frustration with the soft yellow card.

“He’s been excellent and added so much to the team and you don’t want to take that out especially with the rhythm that he’s in going into the international break,” Howe added. “So he won’t play [in the Premier League] for a while.

“It’s a big blow and a needless yellow card.”

Howe previously said: “A couple of Anthony’s bookings have been very harsh. That’s the territory we’re in but that’s why we have the squad that we have to cover anyone’s absence.”

With Gordon, Barnes and potentially Joelinton ruled out for the trip to West Ham, Howe must now consider Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson or Alexander Isak as potential options on the left-wing following the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gordon won’t be back available for Newcastle in the Premier League until the match against Crystal Palace in three week’s time.