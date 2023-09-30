£40m Newcastle United star hit with suspension and ruled out of West Ham United match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s standout players so far this campaign with two goals and two assists to his name so far. But the £40million January signing picked up his fifth yellow card in the league in The Magpies’ match against Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The winger was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away after referee Thomas Bramall had awarded Burnley a free-kick.

The 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last month and the 8-0 win over Sheffield United are the only two Premier League matches in which the 22-year-old has avoided a caution so far.

Gordon will still be available for Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

“The suspensions are something we’re going to have to live with to a degree with the new rules that are coming in,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last week.

“A couple of Anthony’s bookings have been very harsh. That’s the territory we’re in but that’s why we have the squad that we have to cover anyone’s absence.”

In addition to Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes has been shown three yellow cards and is two bookings by Boxing Day away from suspension. Sandro Tonali has received two bookings while Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have one yellow card each.