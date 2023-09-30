Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle were without Sven Botman and Callum Wilson for the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday. The match saw Anthony Gordon pick up his fifth booking of the season and will now be suspended for the trip to West Ham next Sunday as Joelinton was withdrawn with a hamstring injury shortly after coming on.

After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his side will be without Botman until after the international break while he hopes Wilson will be back available for West Ham.

Before that, The Magpies host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Explaining Newcastle’s injury situation, Howe told The Gazette: “Callum has got a very minor hamstring problem and we hope he’ll be back soon, hopefully before the international break but there’s no guarantee.

“Sven has got a knee problem but I don’t think we will see Sven before the international break but hopefully we’ll see him very quickly afterwards.”

On Joelinton, Howe added: “It looks like a hamstring and that would be a huge blow because we don’t want to lose him but we’ll wait and see.”

On a more positive note, the Burnley match saw Newcastle pick up their third consecutive league win and fifth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

“A tough game,” Howe said. “Burnley are a very interesting team and I think Vincent [Kompany] has done a great job.