Newcastle’s summer international players with the exception of Joelinton and Martin Dubravka returned for the 2-1 win at Ibrox as goals from Miguel Almiron and Harrison Ashby in either half saw Eddie Howe’s side make it two pre-season wins from two.

There was a debut for £52million signing Sandro Tonali in midfield while Anthony Gordon, fresh from a Under-21s European Championship win with England. While Tonali impressed in the first-half, it was Gordon who looked like a ‘new signing’ himself following his introduction in the second.

The 22-year-old had an unspectacular first half-season at Newcastle following his £45million arrival from Everton in January. He was limited to just four starts for The Magpies but managed to end the season on a high with a goal at Chelsea.

And the young winger has built on that encouraging display at Stamford Bridge over the summer by being named player of the tournament at the Under-21s Euros.

Gordon put on a confident show at Ibrox as he was deployed on the left-wing. He linked play up with pace and conviction, gliding past Rangers players to put the hosts on the back foot for the majority of the second half.

We only saw rare glimpses of ‘that’ Gordon last season. His debut against West Ham United and the final day at Chelsea being the only moments that spring to mind.

While many players understandably looked a tad rusty, Gordon looked fresh and sharp, as is to be expected given he has continued to play regular football during the summer break.

“Fitness-wise I should be ahead of most people because I have been playing,” Gordon told the club website.

“It was really good as far as pre-seasons go. The first couple of games are always a bit rusty but I actually thought we played well, we should have done a little bit better towards the end where we dropped off and let them have the ball a bit more than they usually would.”

The young winger has given himself something to build from after a positive summer so far. Allan Saint-Maximin’s potential departure will also provide him with more first-team opportunities moving forward down the left.

But Howe believes Gordon can be a versatile option for Newcastle heading into a big season for the player and club.

“For us, he’s played left, he’s played right, he’s played centrally as a midfielder,” Howe said.

“In training he’s also played up front, and he’s done really well in those games that we’ve had here.

“He’s a player that has that versatility, and [for] a season that we’re going to go into, players that can play in different positions are so valuable to us.

“Just looking at Anthony’s individual position in that [Under-21s Euros] tournament and how he played, and the success that England got, hopefully will serve him well for the season ahead.