Key duo missing ahead of United States trip

There was some interesting team news in the build-up to the trip to Ibrox as it became clear Allan Saint-Maximin would not be making the journey following interest from a Saudi Pro League club.

Eddie Howe confirmed after the match that it ‘looks like’ the French winger is leaving after four seasons as he enters discussions with ‘another club’, thought to be Al Ahli.

While there is no agreement in place, there are currently no plans for Saint-Maximin to join up with the Newcastle squad for the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. The squad have flown out to America on Wednesday for the pre-season tour that will see them face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Along with Saint-Maximin, another key player who wasn’t at Ibrox and didn’t fly with the squad to America was Joelinton. The Brazilian is yet to feature so far this pre-season and may have to wait longer before getting back involved due to a visa issue.

Howe explained: “Joe knew he had to go to London [Tuesday] because there was complications with the visa.

“We hope he can join us in America but he probably won’t come with us initially, but within a couple of days.”

But several key players did return to the side following the 3-2 win at Gateshead on Saturday. Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak returned following extended breaks due to international duty while new £52million signing Sandro Tonali was handed his debut.

A Champions League preview?

It may have only been a pre-season friendly but the Rangers and Newcastle supporters certainly knew how to put on a show at Ibrox for Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

With a packed away end 8,000 strong in fine voice all evening and a Wor Flags surfer ahead of kick-off, there was something very ‘European away day’ about Tuesday night’s match. After all, Newcastle could conceivably face Rangers in the Champions League group stage should the Scottish Premiership side advance through the qualifying rounds.

While Glasgow may not have the glamour of Barcelona or Milan, the pre-season match at Ibrox provided a small preview of what to look forward to this coming season - while only being a few hours up the road.

The Champions League draw is set to be made on August 31 with Newcastle likely to be in pot four and Rangers, should they qualify, in pot three.

A new chant for debutant Sandro Tonali

It didn’t take long for Newcastle’s latest signing to get a chant as he played in front of the Toon Army for the first time.

To the tune of La Bamba, his song (with expletives removed) went: “He eats spaghetti, he drinks Moretti, he hates...Sunderland. Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali.”

The Italian was handed the No. 20 shirt for his non-competitive debut and quickly got involved and battled well from the start.

There were glimpses of the quality Tonali would bring to the Newcastle side on display in his first 45 minutes in black and white, most notably in the build-up to the opening goal where his wonderfully weighted first-time pass released Elliot Anderson to set-up Miguel Almiron to make it 1-0.

He also played a fine pass under pressure to find Kieran Trippier down the right side, launching another attack.

There was nothing overly flashy, but simple and effective decision making and calmness under pressure from the Italian that will suit Eddie Howe’s play-style down to the ground.

And the Magpies boss was pleased with his new signing, as he said afterwards: “I was very impressed, I thought he was excellent.

“Everything we hoped he would bring he did and that first 45 minutes he was very calm, composed and technically at a really high level.

“He built good relationships with the players and looked at home in a black and white shirt.”

Bruno Guimaraes’ apology to Newcastle United team-mate

Tuesday night’s match was also the first time we saw Guimaraes back in action following Brazil international duty and an extended summer break. The 25-year-old got married over the summer and spent plenty of time back in his home country before returning to England for pre-season training.

And that pre-season ‘rust’ was evident at Ibrox as Guimaraes struggled to impose himself on the game alongside young midfielders such as Joe White and Lewis Miley.

An awkward pass from goalkeeper Karl Darlow saw the Brazilian robbed of possession on the edge of the box by Sam Lammers who promptly drew Rangers level. The £40million midfielder was quick to apologise for his error but wasn’t able to atone for it afterwards as he continued to be loose on the ball and concede possession.

It was an uncharacteristic display but not one to be concerned by as it’s exactly what pre-season is for as the matchday sharpness and fitness slowly but surely returns ahead of the competitive season.

Youngsters make the difference for Newcastle once again

While pre-season gives first-team regulars the chance to get back up to speed, it also gives those on the fringes of the first-team the chance to shine in a non-competitive environment.

And much like they did at Gateshead on Saturday, Newcastle ended the match at Rangers with a youthful side following the introduction of White, Miley, Alex Murphy and Harrison Ashby.

Ashby showed attacking prowess off the bench in his first appearance for The Magpies on Saturday and was at it once again at Ibrox with an energetic display down the right capped off with his first goal for the club. Some typically-tricky work from Alexander Isak followed by a dinked cross was met with a looping header from former West Ham United youngster to secure a 2-1 win late on.