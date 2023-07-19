Jordan Davison has joined Newcastle as an under-21s performance analyst following his departure from Leeds United earlier this month. It is the latest of several analyst and recruitment positions filled by the club in recent months.

Since Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director last summer, he has appointed Paul Midgley (head of youth recruitment), Paul Mclaren (head of national youth scouting 13s to 18s) and Ciaran Hughes (Lead Video Analyst) from Manchester City, Edward Black (lead academy scout U9s to U14s) from Arsenal, Delroy Ebanks (academy lead scout for the South of England) from West Ham United, Oliver Slater (positional analyst) from Blackburn Rovers and Josh Appleyard (positional analyst) from Norwich City.

And now Davison’s arrival has been announced on social media as the boyhood Newcastle fan posted an image of his younger self in a replica shirt along with the caption: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce I’ll be joining my boyhood club @NUFC, overseeing the analysis provision for the U21’s.

“An opportunity I could never turn down, great to be back home. Looking forward to getting started & helping the academy progress even further!”

Earlier in the month, the performance analyst confirmed his departure from Leeds after a season and a half in a tweet.

“Thank you for everything @LUFC,” he wrote. “Starting off as the U16 analyst to finishing with the 1st team, I fell in love with the club. Very grateful for my journey, working with some amazing people along the way. Wishing everyone at the club all the very best for the future.”

