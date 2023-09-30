‘Quite comfortably’ - Ex-Arsenal man shares Newcastle United prediction that fans will love
Newcastle United v Burnley: The Magpies return to Premier League action at St James’ Park this afternoon.
Newcastle United come into today’s game on the back of a hard-earned Carabao Cup triumph over Manchester City in midweek - a result that followed their 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend. It has been a superb few days for Eddie Howe’s side and Paul Merson is backing them to win comfortably against Vincent Komany’s Burnley.
Alomgside a 3-0 score prediction, Merson told Sportskeeda: "Newcastle United were outstanding against Sheffield United last weekend - the fact that they had eight different goalscorers in their 8-0 win was a phenomenal achievement. Eddie Howe and co followed it up by knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup, indicating that they are showing signs of bouncing back after a rough start to the season.
"If they get after Burnley like they can and play at the tempo that has seen them succeed in recent weeks, I think they'll blow the Clarets away quite comfortably."
Newcastle did the double over Burnley the last time the Clarets played top-flight football with their win at St James’ Park that season the first win Newcastle had managed in their opening 15 games to the campaign. Callum Wilson secured the three points on that day before his brace at Turf Moor on the final day of the season ensured Burnley would be relegated.
This will be the first time Howe has come up against Kompany during his managerial career as Newcastle go in search of a third league win in a row and a fifth successive clean sheet in all competitions.