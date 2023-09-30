Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United come into today’s game on the back of a hard-earned Carabao Cup triumph over Manchester City in midweek - a result that followed their 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend. It has been a superb few days for Eddie Howe’s side and Paul Merson is backing them to win comfortably against Vincent Komany’s Burnley.

Alomgside a 3-0 score prediction, Merson told Sportskeeda: "Newcastle United were outstanding against Sheffield United last weekend - the fact that they had eight different goalscorers in their 8-0 win was a phenomenal achievement. Eddie Howe and co followed it up by knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup, indicating that they are showing signs of bouncing back after a rough start to the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they get after Burnley like they can and play at the tempo that has seen them succeed in recent weeks, I think they'll blow the Clarets away quite comfortably."

Newcastle did the double over Burnley the last time the Clarets played top-flight football with their win at St James’ Park that season the first win Newcastle had managed in their opening 15 games to the campaign. Callum Wilson secured the three points on that day before his brace at Turf Moor on the final day of the season ensured Burnley would be relegated.