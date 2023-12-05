'We know...' - Anthony Gordon makes big Everton claim amid Newcastle United injury concern
Anthony Gordon will be hoping to make his first start at Goodison Park since leaving Everton for Newcastle United in January.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Gordon is hoping to shake off a minor knock and start for Newcastle United at Everton this Thursday (7:30pm kick-off).
Gordon has been in fine form for Newcastle this season, scoring his sixth goal of the campaign in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park. But in the closing stages of the match, the 22-year-old was withdrawn with a hip issue.
When asked if Gordon was okay, Howe told The Gazette: "I don't know at this moment in time, I hope so. He just said he was feeling a tightness in his hip. Fingers crossed it's nothing serious."
While Gordon admitted he was limping after the game, he was keen to look ahead to the clash at Goodison Park. Gordon came off the bench as Newcastle beat Everton 4-1 last season but now finds himself as a key player in Eddie Howe's side.
Gordon progressed through Everton's academy and went on to make 78 appearances for the first-team, scoring seven times prior to his initial £40million move to Newcastle. Despite his connection to The Toffees, Gordon admits the trip to Merseyside his just 'another game' for him.
"This game coming up for me is no different than any of the others," he told NUFC. "It’s another game I’m looking to perform in and win the game. "We’re in a really good place. We know the environment we’re going to go into on Thursday so it’s no secret. We need to be ready for that. It’s going to be a challenging game and one we’re looking to win."