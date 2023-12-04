Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Anderson has missed the last nine matches for Newcastle United after suffering a back injury and could be out until early 2024.

The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances for Newcastle so far this season and was pushing for a regular spot in Eddie Howe's starting line-up before his injury blow. After coming off the bench in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, Anderson got through the match before complaining of a sore back the following day.

Howe told The Gazette back in October: "The next day [after Crystal Palace], he woke up with a sore back and it didn't really go away so he's had scans and tests and it looks like eight weeks."

It has been six weeks since Anderson's injury and the midfielder is still yet to return to training. And when asked for an update on the youngster's progress behind the scenes, Howe revealed Anderson went for another scan on Friday and is facing 12 weeks out in total.

Elliot Anderson in action for Newcastle United against Paris Saint-Germain.

"He's continuing his work behind the scenes," Howe told The Gazette. "He's having another scan to see how he's healing. We'll see the results of that but he's going to be out for what we originally said which was around 12 weeks."