Newcastle United injuries: Harrison Ashby has returned to the club following a hamstring injury during his loan spell at Swansea City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrison Ashby has suffered a 'significant' injury blow during his loan spell at Swansea City.

Ashby joined Swansea City on a season-long loan from Newcastle in the summer. The 22-year-old is still yet to make his competitive debut for The Magpies after joining from West Ham United for around £3million in January. The right-back has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Swansea this season, scoring his first senior goal at Preston North End back in August. Ashby's last start came in the 2-2 draw at home to Hull City last month but he lasted just 10 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring issue.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swans boss Michael Duff described Ashby's injury as 'significant' after the Hull match before providing further detail the following week. Ashby has returned to Newcastle following a scan as the club investigates the extent of this injury.

Harrison Ashby at St James' Park following his arrival at Newcastle United.

"He's had a scan," Duff said. "I don't know 100 per cent the diagnosis on it, but the two clubs are now talking. He's gone back to Newcastle for the time being.

"He's their player, so they want to investigate a bit more into what it actually is. Ultimately, from my point of view, he's not available for the next two or three weeks. Until they do this investigation we're not quite sure where it's at."