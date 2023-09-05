Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle have just confirmed the season-long loan departure of midfielder Isaac Hayden to Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege. While a good deal for The Magpies to get the 28-year-old off their books for the season, Albert has questioned whether it is good business for Liege.

The former Belgian international said via La Tribune: “Hayden? It will take him two or three months to get back to his level following his injury. Standard needs players who know the league and are good straight away.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden spent last season on loan in the Championship with Norwich City but was limited to just 14 appearances during an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined Newcastle in 2016 and went on to make 171 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. He played a key role in the 2016-17 Championship win while also helping The Magpies re-establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Liege currently sit in the Pro League relegation zone and are without a win in their opening six league matches, with three draws and three defeats to their name so far. The club finished seventh last season.

Albert made over 100 appearances for Newcastle after joining the club from Anderlecht for just under £3million in 1994 and is perhaps best known for his iconic chip in the 5-0 win over Manchester United in 1996.