Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle submitted their squad on Monday after being drawn in Champions League Group F alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Their first group stage game will take place against Milan at the San Siro on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off BST).

As reported by The Gazette on Monday, The Magpies have left Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie out of their Champions League squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Champions League, 17 players can be named in the squad without any restrictions. Then, in order to name more players in their squad, clubs must include up to eight further homegrown players.

Of the eight homegrown players, at least four must be club-trained in order to name a full squad of 25. If a club are unable to fill the homegrown or club-trained player quotas, their squad sizes will be reduced accordingly.

While players born on or before January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play, they do need to be included in the Champions League squad lists.

Because of this a second list, ‘List B’ must be submitted to UEFA which includes players born on or before January 1, 2002 who have been eligible to play for the club in question for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell. Players such as Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley fall into this category while new signings such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unlimited number of players can be named on ‘List B’ and they can be submitted by midnight the day before a match in order for players to be eligible to play.

Newcastle have only three club trained first-team players in Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett, meaning they could only name a ‘List A’ squad of up to 24 players, or 23 players with Anderson named in ‘List B’.

Here is Newcastle’s 23-man Champions League squad as named by the club

Miguel Almirón

Harvey Barnes (HG)

Sven Botman

Dan Burn (HG)

Martin Dúbravka (GK)

Paul Dummett (HG/CT)

Anthony Gordon (HG)

Bruno Guimarães

Lewis Hall (HG)

Alexander Isak

Joelinton

Loris Karius (GK)

Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

Tino Livramento (HG)

Sean Longstaff (HG/CT)

Jacob Murphy (HG)

Nick Pope (GK/HG)

Fabian Schär

Matt Targett (HG)

Sandro Tonali

Kieran Trippier (HG)

Joe Willock (HG)