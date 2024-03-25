Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been linked with a big-money move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in recent times following his impressive form for the Toffees. This form led the former Carlisle United man to be handed his first senior call-up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

Alongside Gordon, Branthwaite helped England Under-21’s lift the Under-21 European Championship last summer and the pair have struck up a good relationship, stemming from their time at Everton together. Featuring on a TikTok video about who he would sit next to on the England team bus, Gordon admitted it would be his former Toffees teammate: “Jarrad Branthwaite.” Gordon said. “I’ve played with him for years so we’ve got a really good relationship.”

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Branthwaite this summer who has reportedly been valued at £75m by his club. Everton’s aim to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules mean they may be forced into selling one of their star players this summer with Branthwaite among those that could leave the club.

Elsewhere on that England TikTok video, Harry Kane couldn’t help but give Kieran Trippier a playful jibe. England’s all-time record goalscorer admitted he would usually have sat next to Trippier, who he described as ‘little man’. Kane said: “Normally the little man, Kieran Trippier, so we will have to see who replaces him today.”