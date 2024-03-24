Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park after an impressive season for the Toffees. Brathwaite, who spent last season on-loan at PSV in the Eredivisie, has been a regular under Sean Dyche and has even earned himself a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

However, it has been reported that Everton have valued the 21-year-old at £75m and whilst PSR may mean they have to sell a key player this summer, they won’t be forced into allowing the defender to leave for a cut-price fee. Everton’s hand is further strengthened by the fact Branthwaite is contracted with them until 2027 having signed a new deal with them in October.

Speaking after signing this long-term deal with the club Branthwaite revealed it was his ‘connection’ with the club and Everton fans that encouraged him to commit his future to them: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing.” Branthwaite admitted. “To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.

“Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.”

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell also reiterated his and the club’s desire to keep the young defender at Goodison Park. Thelwell said: “Jarrad is an excellent player with huge potential and his new contract is richly deserved after the way he has played for us so far this season, having gained key experience on loan at PSV last term.

“It is a great boost for Everton to have a young player with Jarrad’s talent commit his long-term future to the Club. His performances so far this season have impressed everyone and given a glimpse of his exciting potential. We look forward to him getting even better in the years ahead in the royal blue of Everton.”