Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre believes it would be a ‘huge shame’ if Newcastle United were forced to sell Bruno Guimaraes this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules. Newcastle, along with many of their rivals, could be forced into selling a key player, like Guimaraes, in order to afford new signings and balance the books this summer.

Aston Villa, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Everton are among the clubs also potentially affected by this with the forthcoming summer window set to be dominated by talk of financial rules and what business clubs can and can’t afford to do in order to fall in line with those restraints put upon them. Guimaraes is one of Newcastle’s prized assets and with a release clause of around £100m, his sale could unlock Newcastle’s ability to spend on incomings this summer, however, it would mean the club would lose one of their most influential players and a huge fan favourite.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking to GG Recon, Silvestre revealed he was a big admirer of the Brazilian and that it would be a ‘shame’ to see him leave St James’ Park this summer. He said: “He’s a player that should definitely be attracting the top teams in the Premier League. He’s got a great engine and great passion for the game.

“During his time in Europe, his progression has been evident and it would be a huge shame for Newcastle to lose their best player to help them finance their summer spending. If they are prepared to sell him, then I’m sure they will find the right suitors for Bruno.”

Paris Saint-Germain have recently been linked with a move for the Brazilian with the Parisians set to free up a large chunk of money to spend this summer if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club as expected. Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in him whilst Manchester City have also emerged as potential contenders for his signature.