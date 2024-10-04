Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon will return to Everton and Goodison Park as a Newcastle United player for the third and likely final time on Saturday.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45million in January 2023 and has enjoyed an impressive spell on Tyneside to date, being named The Magpies’ player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign. But his returns to Goodison Park have so far been frustrating.

Gordon came on as a substitute during Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Everton during the 2022-23 campaign but struggled to make an impact off the bench. He then started United’s previous visit to Goodison Park which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

The winger has been subject to intense boos from the home fans at Goodison Park on his previous two visits.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is hoping Gordon and his side can bounce back and put in a strong performance against The Toffees this weekend.

“I hope so and having been back there twice, this will be his third time and each time will get easier for Anthony,” Howe said ahead of the match.

“But he's human, he's emotional and there'll be lots of things going through him playing the game but as long as he focuses on himself.”

Howe’s message to Gordon heading into the match is to build on his impressive display against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League.

“I thought he was excellent last week,” said the Newcastle head coach. “Really good on and off the ball - a really important performance from him because you need a focal point in attack to deliver certain aspects to help the team, all I ask is that he does that again.”

Anthony Gordon at Goodison Park. | Getty Images

Gordon is likely to start up front once again for Newcastle in the absence of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. Since joining the club he has scored 14 goals in 52 Premier League matches.

But only four of those goals have come away from St James’ Park with just one (in the 8-0 win against Sheffield United) contributing to three points.

When asked if Gordon is a better player at St James’ Park than away from home, Howe told The Gazette: “It's not for me talk individually, I'll do that with the players themselves.

“The challenge for us is for all to be the same away from home as we are at St James' Park, it's not about individuals. One part of the team can affect individuals so it's about making sure as a team, we're absolutely on it.

“I just want to see Anthony play his game.”