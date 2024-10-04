Newcastle United handed triple injury boost v Everton after striker ruled out for three months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Magpies are set to visit Goodison Park for the last time in the Premier League (5:30pm kick-off) but will be without some key players for the match. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Alexander Isak will miss the match with a broken toe.
“No unfortunately not, he won’t make the game,” Howe said. “We hope he’ll be back with Callum [Wilson] for the game after the international break.
“I don’t think they’ve been fit together for a sustained period for a long time. It’s had a negative effect on us as a team.
“Two hugely influential players that push each other so we haven’t had the benefit of that.”
Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since last season with a back and hamstring injury set to keep him out for three months in total.
Fabian Schar was a concern after going off with a knock in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night but Howe confirmed the Swiss centre-back was set to make the trip to Goodison Park. The Magpies boss expects Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope to be available after picking up knocks against Manchester City last weekend which saw them rested for the Carabao Cup match in midweek.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka took a knock to his knee against Wimbledon and missed out on the Slovakia squad for the upcoming Nations League matches as a result.
Explaining his injury, Howe added: “A nasty whack to his knee. It's just bruising but whether he makes Everton, I'm not sure.”
Newcastle head into the game looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend and address their away form having lost 3-1 to Fulham last time out on their travels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.